Brokerages Set BP plc (BP) Target Price at $36.54

Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.54.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.70 target price on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.01 to $35.89 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of BP plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) traded down 0.23% on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 4,257,851 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. BP plc has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 953.33 and a beta of 1.12.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. BP plc had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm earned $51.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. BP plc’s payout ratio is 11,905.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BP plc during the fourth quarter worth about $144,365,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of BP plc during the third quarter worth about $71,500,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP plc by 490.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,894,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,605,000 after buying an additional 1,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP plc during the third quarter worth about $27,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BP plc by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,893,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $172,042,000 after buying an additional 620,768 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

