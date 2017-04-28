Brokerages Set BancorpSouth, Inc. (BXS) PT at $27.75

BancorpSouth, Inc. (NYSE:BXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

BXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BancorpSouth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Brean Capital initiated coverage on BancorpSouth in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BancorpSouth in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BancorpSouth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) traded down 2.40% on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 393,702 shares. BancorpSouth has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. BancorpSouth had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company earned $185.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. BancorpSouth’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

In related news, insider William James Threadgill, Jr. sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $133,239.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,193.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William L. Prater sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $317,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,402.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,246 shares of company stock valued at $758,239. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BancorpSouth by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,056,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after buying an additional 414,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in BancorpSouth by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,710,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,290,000 after buying an additional 309,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BancorpSouth by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,420,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,248,000 after buying an additional 525,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BancorpSouth by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,448,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in BancorpSouth by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,556,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth

BancorpSouth, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, BancorpSouth Bank (the Bank), conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

