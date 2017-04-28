Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco SA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Target Price at $10.65” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-set-banco-bradesco-sa-bbd-target-price-at-10-65.html.

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) remained flat at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,922,483 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.67. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm earned $13.25 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco SA had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 10.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco SA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA during the third quarter worth about $21,795,000. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 519.2% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 106,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 89,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 76.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 411,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 178,775 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 31.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA during the third quarter worth about $2,684,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.