Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Target Price at $17.64

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 18.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) traded up 0.80% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 1,371,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm earned $261 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

