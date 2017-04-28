Brokerages Set America Movil SAB de CV (AMOV) PT at $13.67

America Movil SAB de CV (NASDAQ:AMOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV (NASDAQ:AMOV) traded down 1.66% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 7,109 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion and a PE ratio of 109.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. America Movil SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 1,362.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 29,163 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 27.9% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period.

About America Movil SAB de CV

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

