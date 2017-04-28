Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) PT at $68.28

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded up 1.99% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. 1,767,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.95. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $71.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post $2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $146,617.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,738 shares in the company, valued at $557,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Haratunian sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $138,128.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,506.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,662 shares of company stock worth $8,814,645. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $12,294,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,010 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,199 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 124.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,123 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 157,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

