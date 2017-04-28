Brokerages Set $30.50 Price Target for PCM Inc (PCMI)

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $30.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PCM an industry rank of 184 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $34.00 price target on PCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PCM in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded PCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, Chairman Frank F. Khulusi sold 30,300 shares of PCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $706,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,324.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank F. Khulusi sold 49,083 shares of PCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,224,620.85. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,402.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,095 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PCM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of PCM by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 597,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after buying an additional 188,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PCM by 19.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PCM by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) traded down 16.42% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,383 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $314.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.91. PCM has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm earned $524.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. PCM had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PCM will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PCM

PCM, Inc is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Public Sector and Canada.

