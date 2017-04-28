Zacks: Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Spartan Motors’ rating score has improved by 40.1% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $11.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Spartan Motors an industry rank of 81 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPAR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th.

In related news, insider John A. Forbes sold 8,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daryl M. Adams purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 344,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,455.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 61,450 shares of company stock valued at $404,316 over the last three months. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the first quarter valued at $374,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 132.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 122,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) traded down 1.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 21,569 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $287.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.12. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.50.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company earned $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post $0.34 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

