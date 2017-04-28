Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $392 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) to Post $0.20 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-expect-tri-pointe-group-inc-tph-to-post-0-20-eps.html.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 11,985,905 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $152,940,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 363,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 275,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 43.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) traded down 1.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,071 shares. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.73.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.