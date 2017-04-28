Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.
TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $392 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.
In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 11,985,905 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $152,940,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 363,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 275,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 43.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) traded down 1.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,071 shares. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.73.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
