Brokerages Expect Sito Mobile Ltd (SITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sito Mobile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.02. Sito Mobile reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sito Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sito Mobile.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITO. Taglich Brothers downgraded Sito Mobile from a “speculative buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services decreased their target price on Sito Mobile from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen and Company decreased their target price on Sito Mobile from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Sito Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sito Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sito Mobile by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sito Mobile by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Akanthos Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sito Mobile by 171.8% in the third quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC now owns 316,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) traded down 1.52% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,871 shares. The company’s market cap is $53.77 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Sito Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

