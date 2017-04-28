Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.15. The business earned $116.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.38 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Chairman J Tyler Haahr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,339,400. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) traded down 1.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. 58,440 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $106.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.61%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, MetaBank (the Bank). Its segments include Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services/Other. MetaBank is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis.

