$199.38 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International Inc (ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $199.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.75 million to $200 million. Enova International posted sales of $172.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $199.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.21 million to $844 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $954.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $915.5 million to $994 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Enova International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm earned $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) traded down 2.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 513,639 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Enova International has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 3.60.

In other news, VP John Higginson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Knighthead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

