Brokerages Expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eastgroup Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) traded down 1.19% on Tuesday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,771 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

