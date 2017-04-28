Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $42.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CyberOptics an industry rank of 236 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on CyberOptics in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on CyberOptics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CyberOptics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyberOptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-expect-cyberoptics-co-cybe-to-post-0-17-eps.html.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,275 shares in the company, valued at $481,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex B. Cimochowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberOptics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) traded down 3.99% on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,503 shares. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of -0.23.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 million. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post $0.77 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

Cyberoptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The Company’s products and services are used in the surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor and three dimensional (3D) scanning solutions and services markets. Its products are sold into the electronics assembly, dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and flash memory, and semiconductor fabrication capital equipment markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.