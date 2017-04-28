Brokerages Expect CVS Health Corp (CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. CVS Health Corp posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVS Health Corp.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.67 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CVS Health Corp from $91.50 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.23.

In other CVS Health Corp news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $1,877,631.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,947.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,895,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,796 shares of company stock worth $16,101,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 3.3% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 15,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 311,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CVS Health Corp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) remained flat at $77.96 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532,026 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 14,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 235% compared to the average volume of 4,307 call options.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

About CVS Health Corp

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

