Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf Co (ELY) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company earned $164 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

In related news, insider Neil Howie sold 70,089 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $806,023.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Callaway Golf by 57.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 350,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 127,720 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Callaway Golf by 24.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) traded up 0.17% on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. 1,224,421 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.02%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

