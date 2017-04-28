Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc (TWLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc (NASDAQ:TWLO) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of Twilio (NASDAQ:TWLO) traded up 0.64% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 2,280,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $2.89 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. Twilio has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

In related news, Director Scott Campbell Raney sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $709,605.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,605.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $394,956.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,096.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Twilio by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,200,000 after buying an additional 3,770,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Twilio by 841.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,187,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,145,000 after buying an additional 1,954,807 shares during the period. Union Square GP 2008 L.L.C. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $45,861,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 709,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

