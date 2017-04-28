Brokerages Anticipate Presbia PLC (LENS) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Presbia PLC’s earnings. Presbia PLC reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Presbia PLC will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Presbia PLC.

Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) traded down 3.85% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 18,722 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $40.02 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Presbia PLC has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Presbia PLC stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 15.09% of Presbia PLC worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Presbia PLC Company Profile

Presbia PLC is an ophthalmic device company. The Company develops and markets an optical lens implant for treating presbyopia, the age-related loss of the ability to focus on near objects. The Company’s segment is the restoration of clear vision caused by presbyopia. The Company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries and accessories for procedures performed exclusively outside the United States.

