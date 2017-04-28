$19.39 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to post sales of $19.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.16 million to $20.03 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $16.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $19.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.13 million to $91.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $107.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $97.01 million to $112.8 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,540.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $643,163. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 14.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) opened at 18.60 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $533.39 million. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

