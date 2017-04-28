Brokerages Anticipate Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Escalade’s earnings. Escalade posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Escalade will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Escalade.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Escalade had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Escalade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 5.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 369,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the first quarter worth $129,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) traded down 5.65% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 12,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated (Escalade) is a manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods through its subsidiary Escalade Sports. The Company operates in Sporting Goods (Escalade Sports) segment. Escalade Sports manufactures, imports and distributes sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation and fitness products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, key online retailers, traditional department stores and mass merchants.

