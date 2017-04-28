Brokerages Anticipate Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) to Announce -$1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.48). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($10.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.11) to ($4.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($3.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,836,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 163,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 354,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 373,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 222,852 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) remained flat at $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,051 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $71.07 million. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-anticipate-eiger-biopharmaceuticals-inc-eigr-to-announce-1-36-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Celladon Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes Sarasar (lonafarnib) for hepatitis delta virus (HDV), exendin (9-39) for severe hypoglycemia, and Bestatin (ubenimex) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and lymphedema.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.