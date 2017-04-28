Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) to Post $1.20 EPS

Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.24. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business earned $701.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) to Post $1.20 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-anticipate-dycom-industries-inc-dy-to-post-1-20-eps-updated.html.

In other news, VP Richard B. Vilsoet sold 2,500 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $236,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,178,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,126,000 after buying an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $80,013,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 908,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after buying an additional 140,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 796,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) traded up 3.03% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. 744,920 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $98.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.