Shares of Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $52.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Connecticut Water Service an industry rank of 226 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Connecticut Water Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) traded down 1.74% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948 shares. Connecticut Water Service has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $604.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Connecticut Water Service will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-anticipate-connecticut-water-service-inc-ctws-to-post-0-35-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 381.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 17.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 38,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Connecticut Water Service (CTWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.