Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brocade Communications Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) opened at 12.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.88. Brocade Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Brocade Communications Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $581.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brocade Communications Systems will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Brocade Communications Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brocade Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Brocade Communications Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brocade-communications-systems-brcd-earns-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-09-updated.html.

In other Brocade Communications Systems news, SVP Ellen Odonnell sold 6,345 shares of Brocade Communications Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $78,487.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at $138,865.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd Carney sold 1,050,916 shares of Brocade Communications Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $13,104,922.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,310.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brocade Communications Systems

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brocade Communications Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brocade Communications Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.