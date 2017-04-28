Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, May 1st. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY17 guidance at $2.05-2.12 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.05 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.92 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) traded down 1.89% during trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 3,158,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, EVP Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 189,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,034.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

