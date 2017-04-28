Britvic Plc (BVIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 671.69 ($8.59).

Several research firms have issued reports on BVIC. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Britvic Plc from GBX 600 ($7.67) to GBX 620 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.67) price target on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 695 ($8.89) price target on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.57) price target on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Whitman Howard reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.23) price target on shares of Britvic Plc in a report on Monday, January 30th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/britvic-plc-bvic-receives-gbx-671-69-average-target-price-from-analysts-updated.html.

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) opened at 666.84 on Tuesday. Britvic Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 521.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 727.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.75 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 653.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 600.83.

Britvic Plc Company Profile

Britvic plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company operates in the soft drinks manufacturing and distribution industry. It operates through six segments: GB stills, GB carbs, Ireland, France, Brazil and International. The GB stills and GB carbs segments include its operations in the United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.