British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Whitman Howard

Whitman Howard reiterated their hold rating on shares of British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 5,300 ($67.76) price objective on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,622 ($59.09) target price (down previously from GBX 5,150 ($65.84)) on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc from GBX 4,950 ($63.28) to GBX 5,100 ($65.20) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($66.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,000 ($76.71) target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($69.04) target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco plc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,363.24 ($68.57).

Shares of British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) opened at 5236.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,249.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,827.80. British American Tobacco plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,072.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,408.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 97.35 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 118.10 ($1.51) dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco plc’s previous dividend of $51.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 43,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,307 ($67.85), for a total value of £2,303,238 ($2,944,564.05). Also, insider Pedro Malan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,376 ($68.73) per share, for a total transaction of £161,280 ($206,187.68). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,005 shares of company stock worth $16,153,193 and sold 70,480 shares worth $373,655,002.

British American Tobacco plc Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

