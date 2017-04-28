Bristol Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 12,072,169 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $338.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $95.55. Exxon Mobil also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,136 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 178% compared to the typical volume of 2,210 call options.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm earned $63.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 159.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

