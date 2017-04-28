Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Director Linda A. Mason Sells 14,160 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Linda A. Mason sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,076,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) traded up 0.04% on Friday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,889 shares. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $399 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,130,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,593,000 after buying an additional 84,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 142.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 135,962 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 190,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 373.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,073,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.