Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) opened at 36.45 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $685.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business earned $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Tobin sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $245,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,303.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,896 shares of company stock valued at $427,560. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (BDGE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/bridge-bancorp-inc-bdge-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-19th-updated.html.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s operations include its real estate investment trust subsidiary, Bridgehampton Community, Inc (BCI), a financial title insurance subsidiary, Bridge Abstract LLC (Bridge Abstract), and an investment services subsidiary, Bridge Financial Services LLC (Bridge Financial Services).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.