Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) has been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bridge Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) opened at 36.35 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $683.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Suskind sold 3,000 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,869.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Tobin sold 6,896 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $245,980.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,303.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,896 shares of company stock worth $427,560 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s operations include its real estate investment trust subsidiary, Bridgehampton Community, Inc (BCI), a financial title insurance subsidiary, Bridge Abstract LLC (Bridge Abstract), and an investment services subsidiary, Bridge Financial Services LLC (Bridge Financial Services).

