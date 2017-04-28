Brent L. Moody Sells 1,200 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) insider Brent L. Moody sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) traded down 3.28% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 165,631 shares. The stock has a market cap of $585.78 million and a PE ratio of 359.53. Camping World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $670 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Forward View restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camping World Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Vetr lowered Camping World Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.49 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Camping World Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,889,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,344,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

