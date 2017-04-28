Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Brady Corp (BRC) Stock Price

Headlines about Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brady Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brady Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) remained flat at $39.75 during trading on Friday. 9,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. Brady Corp has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Brady Corp had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm earned $268 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Corp will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Brady Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.70%.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $825,671.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

