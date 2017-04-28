Bradford Lee Wills Sells 1,043 Shares of MINDBODY Inc (MB) Stock

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) insider Bradford Lee Wills sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $29,548.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradford Lee Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Bradford Lee Wills sold 260 shares of MINDBODY stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $7,228.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Bradford Lee Wills sold 1,042 shares of MINDBODY stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $27,956.86.

On Thursday, March 16th, Bradford Lee Wills sold 8,172 shares of MINDBODY stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $227,181.60.

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 312,414 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion. MINDBODY Inc has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MINDBODY Inc will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/bradford-lee-wills-sells-1043-shares-of-mindbody-inc-mb-stock.html.

MB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of MINDBODY from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MINDBODY by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in MINDBODY by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 151,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in MINDBODY by 7.0% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 544,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MINDBODY during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MINDBODY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.