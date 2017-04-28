Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BP plc Call Options (BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 946 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 157% compared to the typical volume of 368 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.70 price target on shares of BP plc in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.01 to $35.89 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.54.

Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) opened at 34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.56 and a beta of 1.12. BP plc has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. BP plc had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $51.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post $2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. BP plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,905.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of BP plc by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 524,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of BP plc by 5.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 211,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BP plc by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP plc by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 769,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of BP plc by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 827,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after buying an additional 337,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

