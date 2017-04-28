BP plc (BP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BP plc (LON:BP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 442.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,770,927 shares. BP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 349.35 and a 1-year high of GBX 521.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 458.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 471.87. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 86.02 billion.

In other news, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £133,800 ($171,056.00). Also, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £321.30 ($410.76).

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.99) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 505 ($6.46) price objective on shares of BP plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BP plc from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 505 ($6.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.54) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.58) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 519.40 ($6.64).

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

