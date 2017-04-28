Box (BOX) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.34

Headlines about Box (NYSE:BOX) have been trending positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Box earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Box in a report on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Box in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Box in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of Box (NYSE:BOX) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 79,430 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. Box has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $18.36. The stock’s market cap is $2.18 billion.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.86 million. Box had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 144.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box will post ($0.47) EPS for the current year.

In other Box news, COO Daniel J. Levin sold 40,000 shares of Box stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,633.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 43,500 shares of Box stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $713,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 731,186 shares of company stock worth $12,111,508. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box Company Profile

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

