Boston Beer Company’s (SAM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 price target on the stock.

“SAM’s $0.17 adj. EPS (ex-tax benefit) came in well below $0.32 Street est. on a -5% revs shortfall and weak GM % (-175 bps vs. Street). Industry competition and continued weakness in Sam Adams, particularly seasonals, drove the shortfall. FY17 guidance was reaffirmed, including down -7% to +1% for depletions, which looks ambitious w/depletions -13% YTD through 4/15. Visibility remains low, but potential tax reform/takeout keep us at Hold.”,” Jefferies Group LLC’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $154.00 price objective on Boston Beer Company and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 price objective on Boston Beer Company and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. William Blair lowered Boston Beer Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price objective on Boston Beer Company from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) traded up 2.52% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.35. The stock had a trading volume of 408,333 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.70. Boston Beer Company has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $195.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The company earned $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.33 million. Boston Beer Company had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company will post $5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin F. Roper sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.33, for a total value of $1,533,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,273 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,719.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 6,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,006,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,262 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,164. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Beer Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in Boston Beer Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Boston Beer Company by 81.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Boston Beer Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

