Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 7,500 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,581,049.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $1,057,425.00.

On Friday, April 21st, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total transaction of $1,043,775.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $1,050,975.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $1,048,050.00.

On Monday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $1,039,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $1,055,325.00.

On Monday, April 10th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $1,064,325.00.

On Friday, March 10th, C James Koch sold 12,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,855,000.00.

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) opened at 140.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.50. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $195.35.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.33 million. Boston Beer Company had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post $5.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Boston Beer Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Boston Beer Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 price objective on Boston Beer Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price objective on Boston Beer Company from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $165.00 price target on Boston Beer Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.25.

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

