BorgWarner’s (BWA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) traded up 0.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 2,095,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. BorgWarner has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $44.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 109.81%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $426,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

