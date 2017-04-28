Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Vertical Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 724,604 shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 4.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Odeen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $340,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

