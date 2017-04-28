BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. Stephens raised BOK Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BOK Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.17.
Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded down 0.88% during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 256,633 shares. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34.
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $365.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post $4.98 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.86%.
In related news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $88,760.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,024.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BOK Financial Company Profile
BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.
