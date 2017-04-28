BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BOK Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BOK Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.17.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded down 0.88% on Thursday, reaching $84.29. 256,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.90. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $86.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company earned $365.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post $4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $88,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,024.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,925,000 after buying an additional 82,084 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

