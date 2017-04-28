Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Receives Neutral Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America Corp lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) traded down 0.94% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 1,542,847 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.18 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Receives Neutral Rating from Boenning Scattergood” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/boenning-scattergood-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-sunstone-hotel-investors-inc-sho-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $175,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. It operates through hotel ownership segment. It owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.