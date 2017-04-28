Bob Evans Farms (BOBE) to Repurchase $100 million in Shares

Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program, which permits the company to buyback $100 million in shares on Tuesday, January 24th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) opened at 66.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. Bob Evans Farms has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Bob Evans Farms had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bob Evans Farms will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BOBE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bob Evans Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. cut shares of Bob Evans Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Bob Evans Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Bob Evans Farms from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Bob Evans Farms Company Profile

Bob Evans Farms, Inc (Bob Evans) is a full-service restaurant company. The Company produces and distributes pork sausage products and a range of home-style refrigerated side dishes and frozen food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Country Creek brand names. These food products are distributed to customers throughout the United States.

