Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) opened at 18.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm earned $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.96 million. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners,’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 7.5% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

