Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business earned $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, to post $1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 472,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78.

Several analysts recently commented on BWP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

