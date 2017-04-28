BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX) Director Acquires C$25,000.00 in Stock

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) Director Victor Redekop bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Shares of BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) opened at 0.225 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The firm’s market cap is $52.36 million. BNK Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

BNK Petroleum Company Profile

BNK Petroleum Inc is an international energy company. The Company is focused on finding and exploiting unconventional oil and gas resource plays. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada, Poland and Other. The countries included in Other segment are Spain, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

