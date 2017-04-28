Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (BCRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings to post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.88 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) traded down 4.06% on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,066 shares. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $165.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

