Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Position Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,528 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 139,981,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,520,199,000 after buying an additional 25,806,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,143,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $819,681,000 after buying an additional 2,889,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 22,820,938 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $247,835,000 after buying an additional 1,111,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,746,410 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $273,644,000 after buying an additional 5,171,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,734,495 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $192,596,000 after buying an additional 403,038 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) opened at 13.01 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $18.80 billion. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The firm earned $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Vetr upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.04 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $38,430.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,989 shares in the company, valued at $928,252.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon C/ Madonna sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $232,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,571. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

